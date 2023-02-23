ATLANTA — No. 1-ranked McDonough defeated Holy Innocents’ 66-58 Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAAA boys basketball state playoffs.
Three McDonough players scored in double figures — Avante Nichols and Amon McDowell with 15 points each, and Zaiden Greene with 14 points. Keenan Gray and Ne’Kyle Williams added eight points each.
McDonough plays at Region 7-AAAA champion Sonoraville later this week in the second round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union Grove 62, Statesboro 48
MCDONOUGH — Union Grove advanced to the AAAAA second round with a 62-48 win over Statesboro on Wednesday.
The Wolverines’ second-round game later this week will be at 3-AAAAA champion McIntosh.
Dutchtown 50, Coffee 39
DOUGLAS — Dutchtown, ranked sixth in AAAAA, opened the state playoffs with a 50-39 win at Coffee on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs were led by Jeremiah Edwards (12 points, two rebounds), Braxton Cooley (10 points, two assists), Matthew Hinton (eight points, five rebounds, two steals), Adrian Avery (six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Joah Chappelle (five points, seven rebounds).
Dutchtown will play at 4-AAAAA champion Decatur in the second round later this week.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradwell 64, Eagle’s Landing 41
HINESVILLE — Eagle’s Landing’s season ended Wednesday with a 64-41 loss to Bradwell Institute in the AAAAA first round.
Mount Paran 83, ELCA 17
ATLANTA — Eagle’s Landing Christian was eliminated in the AA first round with an 83-17 loss to No. 1-ranked Mount Paran on Wednesday.
