Shelton_Lewis_football.JPG

Shelton Lewis

ATLANTA — Stockbridge now sits in sole possession of first place in Region 5-AAAA after a convicting 34-0 victory at Lovett Friday night.

Stockbridge (5-2 overall, 4-0 in region play) entered the game tied for first place in the region with Lovett (3-3, 3-1).

