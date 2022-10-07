ATLANTA — Stockbridge now sits in sole possession of first place in Region 5-AAAA after a convicting 34-0 victory at Lovett Friday night.
Stockbridge (5-2 overall, 4-0 in region play) entered the game tied for first place in the region with Lovett (3-3, 3-1).
Junior running back Jordyn Mack paced the Stockbridge offense with 134 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown while catching three passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman Edward Minor also topped the 100-yard mark with 106 yards on 15 carries. Senior Diontre Stone rushed for 65 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.
Junior quarterback Cobey Thompkins completed eight of 12 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for one touchdown.
Shelton Lewis caught two passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns while getting an interception on defense.
On Lovett’s second play of the game, Malik Caswell intercepted a Preston Lusink pass at about midfield but the play was called back on a pass interference penalty.
However, Lovett’s drive stalled at the Stockbridge 49. Stockbridge then put together an eight-play drive that ended in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Thompkins to Lewis.
On Lovett’s next possession, Lewis intercepted a Lusink pass but the Tigers’ drive stalled when Thompkins was sacked on a fourth-and-seven play at the Lovett 33.
Early in the second quarter, Stockbridge faced a fourth and six from its own 22. The Tigers then tried a fake punt and the gamble paid off as Leon Thomas ran all the way to the Lovett 9.
The play was called back on a Stockbridge penalty to set the Tigers at their own 48. Four plays later, Thompkins completed a 16-yard pass to Mack to put the Tigers up 14-0.
Late in the second half, Stockbridge increased its lead to 21-0 thanks to a 23-yard touchdown pass from Thompkins to Lewis.
The Tigers wasted little time in the second half as Mack ran for 32 yards on the first play from the Stockbridge 32. Three plays later, Stone ran for 22 yards to put the Tigers at the Lovett 2 and then on the next play, he punched it in for the touchdown, giving Stockbridge a 28-0 lead.
Stockbridge’s final score came with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Thompkins scored on a five-yard run.
Stockbridge has outscored its region opponents 179-5 so far this season. During the four-game win streak, Stockbridge has also beaten 47-0, Hampton 49-2 and Mt. Zion 49-3.
Stockbridge has a bye week next week and plays its final home game Oct. 21 against Woodland-Stockbridge. The Tigers then play at Pace Academy on Oct. 28 and at McDonough on Nov. 4.
