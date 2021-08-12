The 2020 high school football season, in addition to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn’t normal for Stockbridge.
Unlike their recent history, the Tigers finished 3-7, highly unusual for a program that was on a run of 10 straight winning seasons and 10 straight playoff appearances from 2010-2019, including 11 or more wins every year from 2012-2018 with three semifinal appearances and four other quarterfinal trips. The school made a change after the disappointing season, hiring Thomas Clark as head coach.
“Obviously, my goal is to get Stockbridge back to winning, get it back to where we had it several years back,” Clark said after he was hired.
Clark, Stockbridge’s athletic director the previous two years, is directly tied to the Tigers’ past success after serving as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach before his promotion to AD. The Philadelphia, Miss., native played college football at East Central Community College (Miss.) and West Virginia Tech and coached college football for three years before his move to Stockbridge.
He is entering his 13th season at Stockbridge.
“My overall vision for the program is to build quality young men and champions for life through football, that’s the ultimate goal we’re trying to achieve,” Clark said. “Hopefully, all my players will know that the coaching staff, myself included, we love them and we care about them and we want them to excel in whatever they do after high school football.”
Clark and his staff already have made great strides in a short time in terms of motivation — if participation numbers are a good indication.
“When I took over in January, we had about 45 guys and now we have about 85, so our numbers are up,” Clark said. “We’ve been working hard. One of our mottos is HTT, that stands for Hard, Tough and Together. When we step on the field and that carries over into the players’ personal lives and also into school. Hard, obviously we want to play hard and go 110 percent in everything we do. Tough, we want to be able to overcome adversity, both on and off the field. And together, we want to make sure we do everything together as a family.”
If all goes well, the Tigers will win together, too.
Clark’s first team has the potential to make that happen with playmakers on both sides of the ball. They include standouts like Shelton Lewis, Jayden Scott, Bryce Bonner and Alvinno Cheeks.
“We’re working to improve,” Scott said. “We’ve been conditioning hard, coming to work. We’re trying to improve day by day.”
