Strong Rock Christian School has hired Gary Schofield as the Locust Grove private school's associate athletic director.
Schofield will be charged with leading and developing the elementary and youth athletics program while assisting athletic director Tommy Webb with academy and high school athletics. Schofield has served as a certified athletic trainer through the National Athletic Trainers’ Association for 23 years, and is a longtime certified strength and conditioning specialist with distinction via the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
“We are excited to have Gary join our leadership team here at Strong Rock," the school said in a release. "Gary brings years of experience and knowledge to our athletic programs and is the perfect fit to launch our new elementary athletic program. Gary will also work closely with our current athletic director to strengthen and enhance all of our athletic programs from elementary through high school.“
Most recently, Schofield served as the national director of youth and high school development for PLAE, a global performance brand, where he was was able to travel the country and connect with coaches and directors through building strategic educational platforms and creating unique customer experiences. Prior to PLAE, Schofield was the director of athletic development at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross for 20 years. At GAC, his program earned the Strength of America Award for six consecutive years for the highest standards of safety and success for young athletes and in 2012, he was awarded the National High School Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.
With a background in athletic training and strength and conditioning, Schofield has experience working with professional and amateur athletes in numerous organizations, including the National Basketball Association, Arena Football League, East Coast Hockey League, World Championship Wrestling, North American Soccer League, USA Track and Field Indoor Championships and the Georgia State Olympic Development Program.
In 2016, Schofield and coaches Kevin Vanderbush and Fred Eaves founded the National High School Strength Coaches Association to educate, equip and empower high school coaches to make a positive impact in the lives of students. Schofield is currently a Founding Board Member of the NHSSCA. In 2019, Schofield became a member of the Marietta College Athletic Training Advisory Board for his alma matter as well as an adjunct professor for both Marietta College and Setanta College.
A popular speaker, Schofield has presented multiple times at several state, regional, national and international clinics and conferences. He has served as the Georgia State Director and the Southeast Regional Coordinator for the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
After earning a bachelor of science degree in sports medicine, with an emphasis on athletic training, from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, He continued his education with the graduate program in athletic training at Georgia State University and completed the master of arts in teaching program in physical education through the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
