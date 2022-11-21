©Ben Ennis-1562.jpg

Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas takes a jumper in the state championship game at the Macon Centreplex.

 Special PHoto: Ben Ennis

Three Henry County high school basketball players were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List.

The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.

Recommended for you

More Sports