Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 1:30 pm
Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas takes a jumper in the state championship game at the Macon Centreplex.
Three Henry County high school basketball players were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List.
The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.
Luella senior Ariana Dyson (a Mercer recruit) made the girls list, while the boys list featured McDonough senior Da’Avion Thomas and Eagle’s Landing senior David Thomas (a Mercer recruit).
