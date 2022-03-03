Union Grove graduate Ashleigh Mead earned the first tournament victory of her college golfing career this week.
Mead, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, won the three-day Monument Golf Oldfield Intercollegiate in Okatie, S.C., on Tuesday. She finished at even-par 216 (74-67-75), ending up three shots ahead of SCAD’s Ariana Castro, who is ranked No. 7 nationally.
With a one-stroke lead heading into the final round, she stretched her winning margin to three thanks in large part to an even-par 36 over her final nine holes. Her final-round 75 was the fourth-best score on the tournament’s day. She had three birdies in her closing round.
The championship was set up by her brilliant second-round 67, which broke the school record by one stroke and was one shot off the Monument Golf Oldfield Intercollegiate record. The 5-under-par round included seven birdies, including four in a six-hole span.
USCB, an NAIA program that is moving to NCAA Division II, placed fourth in the team standings. The team is ranked 19th nationally in NAIA.
Mead has been a key part of the program’s success since she set foot on campus. As a freshman, she played in all 10 tournaments for USCB, and began her career with back-to-back top-five finishes, highlighted by rounds of 76 and 84 at the TWU Fall Invitational. Her freshman season also included a season-low 73 in the final round of the Sun Conference Championships, where she tied for 22nd.
She had a steady start to her sophomore season in the fall with solid finishes at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invite (12th), the SEU Fall Invitational (21st), SCAD-Savannah (tie for 12th), the Nancy Nichols Fall Invite (tie for ninth) and the Terrier Intercollegiate (tie for 24th). Her lowest score of the fall was a final-round 71 at the Terrier Intercollegiate.
Mead is a business major with an emphasis in accounting and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She was on the President’s List for the third straight semester in the fall.
She played high school golf and softball at Union Grove, where she is a member of the school’s softball hall of fame. She was third in the state high school golf tournament as a junior (her senior golf season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.