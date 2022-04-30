Woodland grad Yusuf Corker signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants after not being selected in the NFL Draft.
Corker, a 6-foot, 203-pound defensive back, was a key player in the Kentucky Wildcats’ secondary beginning in 2018, when he played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman. He had a team-high 74 tackles with an interception in 2019, and had 77 tackles and two interceptions in 2020. He led the Wildcats with eight pass breakups last season and had a career-best 81 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.