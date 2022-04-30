NFL: Scouting Combine

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (DB49) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

 Trevor Ruszkowski

Woodland grad Yusuf Corker signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants after not being selected in the NFL Draft.

Corker, a 6-foot, 203-pound defensive back, was a key player in the Kentucky Wildcats’ secondary beginning in 2018, when he played in 13 games as a redshirt freshman. He had a team-high 74 tackles with an interception in 2019, and had 77 tackles and two interceptions in 2020. He led the Wildcats with eight pass breakups last season and had a career-best 81 tackles.

