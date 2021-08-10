With all the craziness of 2020, Woodland’s high school football season had to be considered a success.
Offensive coordinator Bryan Bailey was thrust into his first head coaching job on an interim basis in August — amid the COVID-19 pandemic — after the resignation of Antonio Andrews, who led the program for one season. While the Wolfpack didn’t make the playoffs, they overcame numerous obstacles to finish 6-4, their first winning season since 2016.
Woodland now has a new head coach in Julian Hicks, the program’s fifth head coach since Scott Schmitt’s departure after the 2013 season. He hopes to bring stability and success to the program, which started 6-1 in 2020 before losing its last three games in region play.
“I started out on the job in January, hit the ground running in February and haven’t looked back since,” Hicks said. “We’re building a culture and laying a foundation based off of four words. We call it compete, but we spell it C-O-M-P-E-A-T, that stands for competition, effort, attitude and toughness. We’re focused on those four aspects of the game, of life, of football and everything else will take care of itself. That’s been our biggest focus this offseason. Our biggest challenge is focusing on us.”
Hicks made a mid-year move to Woodland from East Paulding, where he had been associate head coach. The Atlanta native and Riverwood High grad played college football at Furman and also has coached at North Clayton (2010-11, defensive coordinator), Sprayberry (2011-16, linebackers, special teams coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator) and Riverdale (2016-17, defensive coordinator) before his hire at East Paulding in 2017.
The transition to his first head coaching job has gone smoothly, his players said.
“It’s been a great offseason,” senior running back Joshua Weems said. “A lot of hard work being put in, a lot of weights being lifted, a lot of running and a lot of getting better as a team.”
Weems, a 5-foot-8, 190-pounder is one of the team’s key players and leaders alongside fellow seniors Myran Henderson (wide receiver/defensive back) and Noah Ross (quarterback). The junior class also has talent, particularly on defense with standouts like lineman Ty Holiday (6-0, 275) and linebacker/defensive end Jaxon Hickson (6-1, 205).
“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” Ross said. “We’ve been preparing for this opportunity.”
