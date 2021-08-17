New Zealand announces it’s locking down the entire country ... over one Covid case

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown after the country confirmed one coronavirus case — the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in the community since February.

Ardern told a press conference Tuesday authorities were assuming it was the contagious Delta variant, although genome sequencing is still underway.

An unvaccinated 58-year-old man in the country’s largest city Auckland tested positive for the virus. The man had traveled to other parts of the country, and had obvious link to the border, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Tuesday.

New Zealand will be under the strictest level lockdown level for the next three days starting from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, local time, Ardern said. Under level four lockdown, everyone must stay home and businesses are closed aside for essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

How to help Haiti earthquake victims

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction and killing more than 1200 people.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

CNN’s Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis. Click the button below to contribute:

Afghans who worked with US desperate to leave as Kabul falls

Now that the Taliban are in control of Kabul, Ismail is afraid to leave his house.

“I’m under the threat,” he told CNN on Monday, “I’m like a prisoner.”

Ismail — whose last name is being withheld to protect his safety — is one of scores of Afghans who worked alongside the United States during its two-decade military campaign in Afghanistan and are now desperate for the US government’s help in getting out of the country.

The rapid collapse of the Afghan capital city into the hands of the Taliban has left the US scrambling to evacuate personnel from its embassy and has complicated efforts to relocate tens of thousands of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants like Ismail who fear reprisal from the Taliban.

Although the Taliban have claimed they will not harm those who worked for foreign forces, Ismail does not believe their assurances of safety, noting that the “Taliban are the people that they never keep their promise.”

“They are promise breakers,” he said.

