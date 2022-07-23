In Georgia, we are fortunate that our climate allows for many garden plants to be grown. Both native and non-native plants beautify home landscapes. However, a few plants are invasive, which can overtake the landscape and natural areas. They pose a threat to the biological diversity of the local environment as well as cause economic loss.
What causes these plants to be so invasive? Over time, native plants in different parts of the world have evolved in a specific geographic location where they have developed strong interactions with the surrounding land, wildlife, and each other. Their populations have been controlled by climatic, geographic factors, and natural predators. However, when these plants are transported from their native environments to other parts of the world with a similar climate and geography lacking these natural controls, sometimes they have the potential to spread rapidly and overrun local plant communities.
Some invasive plants are well known, such as kudzu, privet, and Japanese honeysuckle. However, several common ornamental landscape plants have invasive characteristics.
English ivy is frequently planted as a vine and as a ground cover. The plant is evergreen and has attractive foliage. Unfortunately, unless pruned continually, it will overtake areas crowding out other plants. English ivy can grow up trees and smother them. It can also make them more vulnerable to being blown over in windstorms.
Bradford pears have a poor growth habit where storms can cause limbs and sections of the tree to break. Although once thought to be sterile, they have been found to produce viable seeds that are easily dispersed. The trees proliferate and produce dense stands by root sprouts. They are more tolerant of adverse growing conditions, thus increasing their ability to invade ecosystems.
Thorny Elaeagnus is a dense evergreen shrub that produces long shoots that can grow into adjacent trees. It has copper-colored leaves that are sometimes variegated. The shrub thrives in harsh environments and has a rapid growth rate. It also has fragrant flowers in the fall and produces a small olive-shaped red fruit that birds and other animals feed on and disperse the seeds to adjacent areas. They are frequently found growing along roadsides.
Frequently vincas are planted as a groundcover. The plants produce blue to violet-colored flowers and have woody vines. They form dense mats and extensive infestations by developing adventitious roots at the nodes. The plants thrive under the canopies of trees and in other areas with shade.
Several other ornamental plants are invasive. The southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) is native to South Georgia, but it can escape cultivation and has invasive tendencies in North Georgia. Leatherleaf mahonia is more frequently found growing out of control in natural areas. Burning bushes, nandinas, and ornamental grass miscanthus also have invasive characteristics. Although not quite as troublesome in our area, miscanthus grass has overtaken large, forested areas around Asheville, N.C.
The best course of action is to avoid planting these plants with invasive characteristics.
Timothy Daly is the Agricultural and Natural Resource agent with UGA Extension Henry. He can be contacted at 770-288-8421 or tdaly@uga.edu.
