McDONOUGH – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta is opening its first club in Henry County in August.

The club will serve up to 200 kids & teens each day at a renovated facility housed in the former Henry County Middle School.

BGCMA officials said they have received overwhelming support from several partners, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the City of McDonough, Henry County, the Henry County Board of Education, and a local advisory board that led a three-year community engagement effort to bring a club to the area.

“Our community hope project has finally come into fruition, and I am thankful to the Henry County partners who have made this possible,” said Henry County Commissioner Dometrice “Dee” Clemmons, chair of the local advisory board. “As a Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta alumna, I am proof of the impact BGCMA has on the lives of those who need us most. This new Club will help our young people in Henry County reach their unlimited potential.”

Renovations are underway to repurpose the club space to include a learning center, computer lab, arts & crafts center, music studio, game room, multipurpose room and gym.

The Henry County Club will be led by Executive Director Debra Pickett and Program Director Jesse Coltrane. Pickett assumed her new role July 1 and brings more than 20 years of youth development experience that includes teaching and youth counseling. Coltrane will assume his role July 20 and brings 17 years of youth development experience, most recently serving as Program Director of BGCMA’s Camp Kiwanis.

The club is actively recruiting full and part-time staff. Applicants can inquire and apply for open positions at www.bgcma.org/careers. Families who are interested in enrolling their kids and teens should complete a pre-application interest form at https://tinyurl.com/EnrollHenryCounty.