McDONOUGH — Union Grove High School senior Wonu Abiodun has been named the Henry County school district’s 2022 STAR student.
Abiodun selected architecture instructor Amanda McClure as her STAR teacher.
For a student to earn the STAR Student designation, he or she must have the highest SAT score and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of the class based on grade point average.
Students choose the teacher who has had the most influence on their academic achievements.
Abiodun’s number of honors and earned achievements include the first place winner of the High School Design challenge with the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects; State first place medalist and Nationals first place medalist in the Architectural Drafting SkillsUSA Competition; first place winner of the 2020-21 Griffin RESA Regional High School Math contest; and a member of the 2020 Quiz Bowl Academic Team champions.
McClure, an architecture teacher and SkillsUSA advisor at UGHS, has been chosen three times as a STAR teacher, most recently in 2021 by Tyler Cook. In 2016, she was named the New Teacher of the Year by the Trade and Industrial Educators of Georgia and the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education.
The STAR program is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation. The program honors the state’s highest achieving high school seniors and their teachers. Every accredited high school in Georgia is eligible to participate in this student/teacher academic recognition.
The pair will go on to compete at the regional level of the state-wide recognition.
