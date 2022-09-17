Touch A Truck 3.jpeg

Youths play a special game with a speed limit detector during a school event with the Henry County Police Department and first responders.

Literacy has always been a top priority for anything that lands on Jacqueline Johnson’s desk. So when the Cochran Library branch manager was presented with an opportunity to host a meet and greet for children to get to know more about law enforcement personnel and first responders from their community, she was thrilled.

“This works as a way for us to do our part to help improve the relationship between the constituents and the police department,” Johnson said. “And this event is one that is full of fun with literacy at the top of the list.”

Touch A Truck 2.jpeg

A youth enjoys sitting in a police patrol vehicle during a previous Touch A Truck school event.
Touch A Truck.jpeg

Members of the Henry County Police Department and first responders speak with youths during a previous Touch A Truck school event.

