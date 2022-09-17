Literacy has always been a top priority for anything that lands on Jacqueline Johnson’s desk. So when the Cochran Library branch manager was presented with an opportunity to host a meet and greet for children to get to know more about law enforcement personnel and first responders from their community, she was thrilled.
“This works as a way for us to do our part to help improve the relationship between the constituents and the police department,” Johnson said. “And this event is one that is full of fun with literacy at the top of the list.”
For many years the story time initiative has been an integral part of the community outreach that the Henry County Police Department facilitates to bridge gaps between officers and their community, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 the initiative will continue with a Touch-a-Truck event at the Cochran Library located at 174 Burke St. in Stockbridge.
During the event children will be invited to tour a few emergency vehicles such as the SWAT Vehicle (Bear Cat), patrol cars, motorcycles, and fire trucks, for the first time outside of the Police Department’s school program, Officer Dwight Johnson with Henry County PD said.
“Kids will be able to get up close and touch or sit in each vehicle,” he said Wednesday. “This is the first time I believe we have had it at one of our local libraries. We typically hold truck days at elementary schools every year.”
Children will also be able to join in on story time fun as an officer reads from a selection of stories that highlight the current change of the season along with a typical day in like in the life of a police officer.
“I want the community to feel that comfort as we enter into our early fall,” Johnson with the Cochran public library said. “’The Moon Over Star’ is an interesting one for our little boys, and we have a special book picked out for our girls,” Johnson added.
“A youth who is an assistant (at the library) chose the police officer book, and it should be fun to hear the officer read that to the children.”
Officer Johnson anticipates that the event will continue to build positive relationships between Henry County officers and the youth in their community.
“It’s a way for us to connect with our community, especially the younger generation,” he said. “We want them to know that we are here for them and they can come to us at any time,” he added.
“The earlier we can reach a generation, the quicker we can bridge the gap between the police and the public and work together for a brighter future.”
