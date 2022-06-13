HAMPTON — The Hot Rod Power Tour will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The free event will feature:
• 4,500 cars — classics, hot rods and trucks from 47 states and three Canadian provinces
• Drag racing fun runs
• Dyno competitions
• Toyota Thrill Rides
• Entertainment, games and giveaways with music from Nashville’s Goldy Locks.
• Toyota Racing and interactive displays
• Appearance by professional race car drive Ryan Eversley
Residents are invited to enter their vehicles into the show — any year, make or model is invited. To register, visit www.hotrodpowertour.us.
Atlanta Motor Speedway is located at 1500 Tara Place in Hampton.
