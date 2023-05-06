MCDONOUGH — The city of Stockbridge is seeking a Tax Allocation District agreement with the Henry County Board of Commissioners and Henry County Board of Education.
Stockbridge officials have not made official proposals yet but made a Tax Allocation District presentation Tuesday during a Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The city wants to use the TAD to revitalize its downtown area, which has stagnated over the years.
A TAD is an area consisting of specified tax parcels within a redevelopment area to encourage private investment in under-developed areas for a specific amount of time. A TAD is not a tax increase but is a pledge from a government entity of part of its millage rate.
TADs usually last 25 to 30 years, but the timeline can vary.
Per state law, the city must enter into an agreement with the Henry County Board Commissioners and the Henry County Board of Education to pledge an increment annually from their millage rates. Terms are negotiable and can be even done on a project-by-project basis.
The city created its TAD late last year and the next phase is to go through the consent process with the county commission and school board.
“We want to be a progressive city and thrive, and this will help us in the process,” Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said.
The redevelopment area, at first, will focus around City Hall and property the city already owns.
The goal is to get businesses into downtown with multi-story, mixed-used developments.
The complete presentation is on the Henry County YouTube channel at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.