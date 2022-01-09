Eagle’s Landing graduate Antonio Gibson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Washington Football Team’s season-ending 22-7 win over the New York Giants, reaching a personal milestone and helping his team snap a four-game losing streak.
Gibson averaged nearly 7 yards on his 21 carries as he became Washington's first 1,000-yard rusher since Adrian Peterson in 2018.
“(Gibson’s) been running that way all year,” Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “He runs hard.”
Gibson's 21 touchdowns in his first two seasons are a franchise record, better than Albert Morris' mark of 20.
“Antonio missed a game, so he was able to do it (rush for 1,000 yards) in 16 games, so that was good,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. “That was really good for him. It was kind of neat because you saw in the locker room how confident and comfortable he was with himself.”
Gibson finished the season with 1,037 rushing yards (4 yards per carry) and seven TDs, in addition to catching 42 passes for 294 yards and three more scores. He rushed for 795 yards and 11 TDs as a rookie in 2020, and added 36 catches for 247 yards.
His 146 rushing yards Sunday were a season best.
“The patience was there today,” Gibson said. “That’s something coach said I kind of lost a little bit, my patience. Last year I was kind of too patient and I wasn’t hitting the right holes. This year I was hitting the right hole and I wasn’t patient. It was kind of putting that all together and it showed today. I felt like I showed the patience. I hit the hole hard, get north and south, not trying to run east and west and trying to make something happen that wasn’t there. I feel like it’s all coming together.”
Through two seasons, Gibson is giving Washington the production it expected when it selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 28 games over his final two seasons at Memphis, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a triple threat as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner — he had 369 rushing yards, 834 receiving yards and 647 return yards.
The success has continued on the pro level, an encouraging sign for the future.
“Just having the confidence (will help) in the future, showing I can do it,” Gibson said. “I’m learning. I’m applying what coach is telling me. I’m putting it out there on the field. I feel like what I’m doing, I can be in this league for a long time. I want to be one of the greats. I’ve got a long road ahead of me. I just have to keep pounding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.