Kelli Smith is entering her 34th year of coaching, teaching and her newest addition in athletic administration. She came to Henry County Schools in 2012 and serves as coordinator of athletics for the district.
In this edition of “Getting to Know…”, the Georgia Southern graduate talks with the Henry Herald’s Sarah Sims about her passion for teaching and sports, her career, her motivation, her future goals and more.
SS: Good afternoon. How's your summer going?
KS: You know, it's the time when I'm supposed to have all this time to plan for next year and things just keep coming up. It's the world of athletics. It's never still, kind of like New York City. The thing that never sleeps.
SS: I definitely agree with that. I would love to know more about your place in the world of athletics. How long have you been teaching in the school systems?
KS: I am entering my 34th year. You know, everybody says, Oh, you get to 30 and, and peace out and I actually said that probably around the 25-year mark. And then once I got into athletics, I mean, I was always a coach. But once I got into athletic administration, I just hadn't been inspired to say goodbye to it yet.
SS: Well that is great. Is this something you have always wanted to pursue since college or did you have a different mindset?
KS: I have always been a part of athletics. I was an athlete in high school. When I was in, I guess heading into ninth grade, the head football coach asked me if I would be a manager or trainer for the football team and literally the first time I stepped foot on the Friday Night Lights sidelines, I was hooked at 13 years old. I've always been heavily involved in athletics through high school and in college I didn't play anything, but I played intramurals, hopefully if that counts. I played intramurals and as a huge fan of sports, I went to football, basketball and baseball games. And as soon as I started my teaching career I advanced to being a cheer coach, which evolved from being just a sideline thing to being a competitive thing. So 30 years coaching, and then simultaneously with being the athletic director at the end of my coaching career, and then I put the pom poms down and was strictly administration.
SS: With that being said, did you cheer in high school, or what other sports did you play in high school that you said that you were super involved in?
KS: Yeah, I cheered not a day, but all of my friends did. And so I spent a lot of time with them and made signs and even stunted with them for fun. I played softball and took stats for basketball, and manager/ trainer for football and track, and that's it.
SS: Tell me about the atmosphere of Georgia Southern when you went there and how it is a little bit different from where you are now?
KS: Well, I went to Georgia Southern. I actually grew up in Florida, and so I'm from a very small town. So getting to Statesboro was quite a bigger place than where I grew up. Even though Statesboro was still really small at the time. There were almost 7,000 students, which felt huge to me when I got to Georgia.
SS: Oh, wow.
KS: And in my freshman year we won our first national championship which made us blow up. We increased our enrollment every year. Throughout my four years there we were at almost 11,000 students when I graduated. And I was on the four-year plan. So that was not growth over six or seven years. And you know, just from an athlete and fan perspective that showed me right then and there, what athletics can do to a school. They can kind of put the school on the map. And you know, we won three national championships in four years. Very exciting time. It was all about going to athletic events because it was Statesboro. What else was there to do? Like it was still called the suitcase college at the time when everybody went out on Thursday nights because they packed up and went home on the weekend. You know, but the highlights, were playing intramurals and going to athletic events, so we had an amazing game day experience. The other thing that was up and coming and new at Georgia Southern was Olympic Boulevard, where all the Greek life was going. I was a little sister for Sigma Nu and we were the second fraternity I think to build on the Olympic. Then Sigma Nu and Sigma Chi almost simultaneously and so life was just developing on campus. It had been off-campus, you know, here and there and wherever they could maintain the lease. So really exciting times overall, when I was in college there.
SS: I bet you enjoyed being able to be a part of all that. So after college where did you go next?
KS: Then my first teaching job was in a small town, it was in Americus and so you know, football was a big deal in the small towns. So it was very similar to what I was used to where everybody’s entertainment was athletics. And then the same thing towards Southern and then, you know, transition right into my teaching career with becoming a coach. So yeah, I mean, I've always said, with cheerleading and I kind of extend it now just to athletics in general, but first, you're part of it and it's a part of you Yeah. You know, it's hard to say goodbye. And, you know, everybody asked me when are you going to do it? And I have friends that are in education that have retired but really I haven’t thought about it.
SS: I think from definitely hearing you speak, that this is more than just a job to you. This is fun and enjoyable for you. So I mean, why not stick to it?
KS: You know, and no matter what I do, at the district level now, obviously, I don't have direct contact with kids, and I got into education to enhance and improve the lives of kids. And so now I have a Student-Athlete Advisory Council at the district level, two representatives from each of our 10 high schools, and I meet with them monthly, and we solve all the world's problems. So it's great for building relationships. So those kids and then of course, when I go out to their schools and to their events, I look for them. So I haven't quite cut my ties with actually having my hand directly involved with kids, and I probably never will. I mean, that's my next job. When I grow up and leave high school, and middle school athletics, I'm going go on to college and I’d like to go back to Georgia Southern and work for them. And again, finding my way directly to student-athletes.
SS: That’s great honestly. So would you say you have any other passions besides working in the school system when growing up and when you went to Georgia Southern?
KS: I was involved in a lot of organizations. So community service has always been part of my fiber. Finding ways to give back to the community. I’ve done every kind of outreach you can do. I've been involved with the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association. You know, Toys for Tots. I've been on board and work in some capacity. I'm a huge supporter of the Positive Athlete program and work to build relationships between community members in them so that they can add additional scholarships to what they already provide to student-athletes and just looking for ways to really work in and among and with my community, that has always been a passion of mine. And I do that through church service, but also do that individually. And that was a huge part of my program when I was a coach.
SS: What would you say are some of the hardships that you've had to encounter within this career field of yours?
KS: I feel like a lot of people ask a question, being a female within a male-driven occupation, how does that work? And quite honestly, I grew up with a lot of barriers. And so I learned not to see obstacles, but to see opportunities. And so I learned that to get past gender. Really, you just become respected for the work you do. And so I work really hard to be innovative in my practices and to engage with people that are like-minded and to lean in and lean on people. It's like a job. And so the first thing I did when I got this position was I created a group chat of all the people that I knew that were district ADs, and we navigated together through weekly Zoom meetings through the whole COVID thing. And in 2020, we were all having to respond to a whole new world of needs, and find protocols and this and that, and we were to reopen athletics, first before schools that summer. And we were writing protocols and policies and then schools used them to bring wholesale kids back on campus and transportation protocols is all of it. And then I can remember when we got we all were just kind of taking a deep breath like we're gonna make it y'all and then I put in the group chats and said, Hey, what about banquets? We bring this stuff up because we can't think about it. So then I started writing protocols for a banquet and how we would navigate that and this and that and so, in a mask-wearing world, take the lead on a particular topic and go Alright, well, I'm thinking this way. What do y'all think? And we just worked so collectively together. And so I think that broke a lot of barriers that might have existed. Just bringing something to the table. Don't show up at the table, go home girl and I made it to your big boy table. I showed up but then I bought something and I can take a break and earn respect from my peers. That’s how I operate. And so I really I'm not wired to see the obstacles I'm really not I really look at them as opportunities. And that was kind of my driving message to get all of my ideas and coaches through the COVID stuff. Hey, guys, let's just look at these and more opportunities to get really innovative and creative.
SS: What would you say has been the best concert you have been to?
KS: Easy, I can tell you that right off the bat and you're going to share types of judgment and I'll tell you the last one, too. So the best one was, Hank Williams Jr. and oh, my goodness, Jamie Johnson. I loved it because they're all outlaw country singers from different generations. And I thought it was awesome that they're all doing the same thing in different times and spaces, and different times of my life. So they were all together in one event, and it was awesome. And then after that concert, we went to Waffle House and ran into Jamie Johnson. Then the last one I went to was Motley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard.
SS: Definitely a wide range of music but I’m glad each of them had their own spin to it. Yes, any concert is going to be fun especially if you know the songs.
KS: Honestly, I like anything from praise and worship music to certain rap music you can understand being in athletics, music is part of it for sure. And so anything that motivates and excites and, and adds the experience from all about it. I put praise and worship music in my routine sometimes. If a song hits me, I use it. So it didn't really matter that the genre was different.
