...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PARTS OF NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than
one mile across parts of north and central Georgia. The fog
should lift after 7 AM.
If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and
leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
BOGART — The Woodland boys basketball team rolled to a 76-52 win over 10th-ranked North Oconee on Saturday, advancing to the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
The Wolfpack (16-14), who knocked off Region 6-AAAA champion and third-ranked Southwest DeKalb in the first round, advanced to an Elite Eight matchup this week at 4-AAAA champion Fayette County, the No. 5 team in AAAA.
Mason Lewis had a huge night in the second-round win with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kyree Brown (17 points, six rebounds, six assists), Ryan Grace (11 points, two rebounds, two assists) and Georeon Thomas (four points, eight rebounds, seven blocks) also played well.
In the first-round upset of Southwest DeKalb, Brown (20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Lewis (17 points, four rebounds, two assists), Thomas (eight points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) and Grace (six points, four rebounds) stood out.
