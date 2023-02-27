Fpqob0jXgAE0cw-.jpeg
Special Photo

BOGART — The Woodland boys basketball team rolled to a 76-52 win over 10th-ranked North Oconee on Saturday, advancing to the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.

The Wolfpack (16-14), who knocked off Region 6-AAAA champion and third-ranked Southwest DeKalb in the first round, advanced to an Elite Eight matchup this week at 4-AAAA champion Fayette County, the No. 5 team in AAAA.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.